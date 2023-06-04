More than 50 students across states showcase Indian culture at Shimla fashion show

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), June 4 : More than fifty students from different states on Saturday participated in a fashion show that was organised on the third night of the International Shimla Summer Festival in Shimla.

According to the event's group leader and organiser, Kalpana, the people in Shimla were wowed by the fashion show featuring young artists, student models, and fashion designers.

The organiser added that the platform of the fashion event also allowed young models to showcase the art and culture of various states.

"We had 50 model students representing all the states of India. Every state is connected. We wanted to showcase the country's unity through our show. Such events offer a platform for aspiring models and designers to showcase their talents. They will definitely feel proud to have performed here," said Kalpana.

Speaking on the fashion event, a participant and student, Jerina Lamare said she hails from Meghalaya and had arrived in Shimla to participate in the event.

"I am a student, this is not my field but I am happy to be here. I came from Meghalaya. This is an extracurricular activity for us, it is good to be here," said Jerina.

Another participant, Sonika, said, "I was here to promote the tradition and culture of Himachal. It has been five years since I have been to Shimla."

An aspiring model and designer, who also took part in the event, said more people should follow their traditions and promote their cultural heritage.

She added that since people from across the globe were inspired by the Indian tradition, more such events should be organised.

"As a fashion designer, I want people to follow their cultural heritage. People across the globe follow Indian tradition and culture and more such events should be staged to take our fashion and cultural heritage to the world," she added.

A tourist from West Bengal, Payal Sarkar, said the event presented a wonderful opportunity for the younger generation to promote Indian culture through the fashion show.

Another tourist from Kolkata, Abhijit, said, "It was nice to be here. I was pleased to see the demonstration of culture and heritage at the event. The weather was pleasant and we enjoyed the show. The cultural performances were also very good."

