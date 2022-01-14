More than 75 lakh people participate in 'Surya Namaskar' globally

More than 75 lakh people from all over the world, including India, performed "Surya Namaskar" together to keep the body and mind healthy during the Covid pandemic, the Ministry of Ayush informed on Friday.

The programme was launched virtually by Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and MoS for Ayush Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai.

On this occasion, Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev and many notable personalities from different parts of the world joined in the inaugural programme.

The Union Minister said that "sun worship is done through Surya Namaskar to improve the physical and mental well-being of people."

Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yoga and Surya Namaskar are being promoted for the wellness and health of mankind, the minister said.

Dr Munjapara said that different researches on Surya Namaskara demonstrated that Surya Namaskara builds our immunity and keeps the body fit.

Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that Surya Namaskar is for vitality and the Ministry of Ayush has conceived this programme to promote the healing power of solar energy.

In this Virtual event, many leading Yoga Masters and Yoga enthusiasts from all over the world joined, demonstrated Surya Namaskar and shared their views on Surya Namaskar.

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said that the Surya Namaskar movement aims to make people aware of the basis of the life force.

"Yoga means to unite people and we are doing the same by uniting more than 75 lakh people performing Surya Namaskar together," he said.

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that the energy of the sun awakens the immunity within us, which can save us from this global epidemic.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, the founder of Isha Foundation, said that everything in the world is governed by the energy of the sun. Performing Surya Namaskar daily improves physical and psychological health.

2021 Miss World Japan Tamaki Hoshi also said that this initiative was taken by the Ministry of AYUSH, is proving to be very beneficial for every human being in these pandemic times.

The President of Italy Yoga Institute, Dr Antoniette Rossi, appealed to the people to stay healthy by performing Surya Namaskar.

MDNIY Director Ishwar Basavareddy said that Surya Namaskar plays a big role in strengthening our respiratory system, by doing it through a yogic process, we can remain free from many diseases.

