More than 8,000 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras opened across country till February

The government on Wednesday apprised about the availability of medicinal drugs at reasonable prices in the country and said about 8,689 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) have been opened till February across the country, covering all districts of the country.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote, "With an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has been launched by the Government wherein dedicated outlets are opened to provide quality generic medicines at cheaper rates to the citizens. Under the Scheme, till 28.02.2022, about 8,689 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) have been opened across the country, covering all districts of the country."

"Jan Aushadhi Medicines are cheaper by 50 -90 per cent of market prices of branded medicines. During the current financial year (till 28.02.2022), total sales of Rs. 814.21 cr. has been achieved, which has led to estimated savings of approximately Rs. 4,800 crore to the citizens," the Health Minister.

The Health Minister highlighted that department has launched a Scheme for Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks with a total outlay of Rs 3,000 cr wherein financial assistance is to be provided for the creation of Common Infrastructure Facilities in 3 Bulk Drug Parks.

"In order to attain self-reliance in the pharmaceutical sector, develop global champions and to retain the position of the country as 'Pharmacy of the world', the government has launched two Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes. PLI scheme for promotion of domestic manufacturing of critical Key Starting Materials (KSMs)/ Drug Intermediates (DIs)/ Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) was launched with a total financial outlay of Rs. 6,940 crore. Under the scheme, 49 applicants have already been approved," he added.

He added, "The other PLI Scheme for Pharmaceuticals has a total financial outlay of Rs. 15,000 crore. Under this scheme, 55 applicants have been selected. In addition, the department has launched a Scheme for Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks with a total outlay of Rs. 3,000 cr wherein financial assistance is to be provided for the creation of Common Infrastructure Facilities in 3 Bulk Drug Parks."

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) under the aegis of the Department of Pharmaceuticals fixes the ceiling price of scheduled medicines as per provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

In case of non-scheduled medicines, a manufacturer is at liberty to fix the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) launched by it, but is not allowed to increase the MRP of such formulations by more than 10 per cent per annum. NPPA has fixed ceiling prices of 886 scheduled formulations and 4 scheduled medical devices and fixed retail prices of 1,817 new drugs.

( With inputs from ANI )

