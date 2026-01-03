MoS Harsh Malhotra holds public hearing at Delhi BJP Office

New Delhi, Jan 3 Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra on Saturday held a public hearing at the Delhi BJP State Office to strengthen public service and direct public interaction.

Malhotra listened to the problems of citizens who had come from various parts of the capital, making sincere efforts to ensure their speedy resolution, said a Delhi BJP statement.

On this occasion, Malhotra stated that the core foundation of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s organisation is service and dedication.

He emphasised that the BJP is not limited to politics but is an organisation that works continuously to address the problems of every section of society.

“Service is the foremost duty of the BJP organisation, and with this resolve, we remain among the people and work towards resolving their issues,” he said.

According to the Delhi BJP Cooperation Cell, a total of 38 different grievances were heard during today’s public hearing.

A large number of people raised issues related to electricity supply, water shortage, sewer blockages, damaged roads, poor sanitation conditions, delays in social security pensions, availability of health services, ration cards, and other civic amenities.

Listening attentively to each individual, Malhotra immediately coordinated with officials of the concerned departments and, in several cases, initiated the resolution process on the spot.

He instructed officials to register the complaints received during the public hearing on a priority basis and ensure their disposal in a time-bound manner.

Matters that could not be resolved immediately were forwarded in writing to the concerned departments with directions for prompt action.

Malhotra stated that resolving the problems of the common people is not merely an administrative responsibility, but the very essence of public service.

He clarified that both the BJP government and the organisation are fully committed to the public, and through programmes like public hearings, common citizens are being provided an opportunity to convey their concerns directly to the leadership.

The public hearing is organised every week by the Delhi BJP Cooperation Cell, and Saturday’s hearing was conducted by Cell Head Gulshan Virmani.

