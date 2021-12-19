'Most heinous act': CM Channi on sacrilege attempt incident at Golden Temple

Expressing deep anguish over the incident of attempted sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in the sanctum-sanctorum of Sri Darbar Sahib last evening, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday reiterated his Government's firm commitment to thoroughly probe into the entire matter to get into the bottom of the case to unmask the real conspirators behind this distortedly act.

Talking to the mediapersons here after paying obeisance at the Sri Darbar Sahib popularly known as the Golden Temple, accompanied by the Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the CM Channi described it as the most heinous act, which has not only hurt religious sentiments but also tormented our hearts, which should be condemned with the harshest possible words by one and all.

CM Channi further appealed to the people to take due care and caution to protect the religious places including gurdwaras, mandirs and institutions related to any religion or faith in order to foil nefarious designs of any agency or anti-social element in wake of the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

At the same, the Chief Minister also exhorted the people to keep restraint during the prevailing sensitive situation by demonstrating their unflinching trust in the ethos of peace, harmony, brotherhood and religious tolerance.

Replying to a media query regarding the recurrence of such incidents in the coming days, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that the state intelligence agencies and the police force are pro-actively engaged to avert such acts of anti-social elements.

He also called upon the people to be vigilant and extend wholehearted support and co-operation to the state Government in maintaining law and order. Making firm resolve to preserve the hard earned peace and harmony across the state, CM Channi said that no one would be allowed to disturb the congenial atmosphere at any cost in the state.

A day after a man was beaten to death for an alleged sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today visited the temple premises to take stock of the situation.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was also present at the venue along with the Chief Minister who paid obeisance at the shrine.

Terming the incident at Sri Darbar Sahib as most unfortunate, Randhawa earlier today said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Amritsar's deputy commissioner of police (Law and Order) had been constituted, which would present an investigation report within two days.According to the Office of Deputy Chief Minister, Punjab, Randhawa held a meeting with Civil and Police officers at Police Lines where Inspector general of police (Border Range) Mohnish Chawla, Police Commissioner Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira, SSP (Rural) Rakesh Kaushal, S Rajinder Singh Mehta, S Harjap Singh Suktanwind and S Sukhdev Singh Bhoorakona from SGPC were also present.

After the meeting, the Deputy CM said that the incident was "very unfortunate" and that the police will get to the bottom of it.

