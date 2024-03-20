Most Polluted City in the World: This Indian city is ranked number one

Begusarai in Bihar is the most polluted metropolitan area in the world while Delhi is the most polluted city among the capital cities of 134 countries in the world. This conclusion has been drawn from the new survey. Earlier Delhi was also reported to be the most polluted capital city.

India ranks third among 134 countries with the most polluted air in the world in 2023. IQ Air, an organization in Switzerland, has researched and prepared a report on how the air quality is at the global level in the year 2023. 1 in nine deaths due to air pollution More than 30,000 air quality monitoring centers and air quality measurement sensors operated by research institutes, various government organizations, universities, educational institutions, NGOs, private companies participated in preparing the 2023 report of IQ Air.

One out of every nine deaths in the world are caused by air pollution. According to the World Health Organization, 77 million people worldwide die prematurely every year due to pollution.

Billions of people in India are affected.

Delhi has been named the world's most polluted capital city four times since 2018 in the report. India's 1.36 billion people are suffering from elevated pollution levels of 2.5 PM per cubic meter of air. 66 percent of Indian cities have an annual average of 35 micrograms per cubic meter.

The most polluted cities in the world

1. Begusarai (India)

2. Guwahati (India)

3. Delhi (India)

4. Mullanpur (India)

5. Lahore (Pakistan)

6. Siwan (India)

7. Saharsa (India)

8. Gosaigaon (India)

9. Katihar (India)

Where is the cleanest air?

No. Country 2.5 PM

134 French Polynesia 3.2

133 Mauritius 3.5

132 Iceland 4.0

131 Grenada 4.1

130 Bermuda 4.1

129 New Zealand 4.3

128 Australia 4.5