Mother charged with murder for throwing newborn to death in Kochi

Kochi, May 4 Twenty-four hours after a newborn was flung out the fifth floor of an apartment in Kochi, the police have registered murder charges against the infant's 23-year-old ‘mother’, who admitted to killing the child.

The woman, who lives with her parents in the apartment, delivered a child early on Friday morning in her bathroom. She confessed that she was jittery and when her mother knocked the door of her room, she packed the newborn in a courier cover and threw it on the road.

Shockingly, before throwing the baby, she stuffed cloth in the infant's mouth and strangulated the newborn.

The police have now registered murder charges against the woman, who is presently under medical attention.

On Friday morning, Kerala woke up to a piece of shocking news with TV channels airing a CCTV clip showing the infant, wrapped in a plastic packet, falling from an apartment in Kochi.

After a preliminary probe, the police rounded up the woman and her parents who live on the fifth floor of the apartment.

While the woman admitted to flinging her child to the road, her parents said they had no clue as to what happened to their daughter.

The Kochi City Police Commissioner told the media on Friday that a detailed probe will reveal if the woman was a rape victim.

The police are reportedly searching for a youth from Trissur in connection with the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor