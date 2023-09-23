Mother held for killing 8-yr-old son who saw her in compromising position with uncle

Jaipur, Sep 23 Rajasthan police have arrested a woman and her brother-in-law for killing her 8-year-old son after he saw them in a compromising position in Bharatpur in 2021, the police said on Saturday.

On February 15, 2021, Gyan Singh, the father of Golu, the victim, had lodged a missing complaint for his son at a police station in Bharatpur. The police searched for Golu a lot but could not trace him.

The police then revisited Gyan Singh's house on February 18, 2021 with dog squad, which stopped in a field near his house belonging to a person named Lakhan Singh.

After a thorough search of the field, a child's shoe was found there. While the shoe did not belong to Golu, the police became suspicious and started digging the field which led to the recovery of the child's body.

However, even after finding the body, the police could not crack the case.

Gyan Singh later filed a writ petition in the Rajasthan High Court, which ordered a fresh probe by an RPS-level officer.

When the police spoke in detail with Gyan Singh's family members, relatives and neighbours, an affair between Hemlata, Golu's mother, and Krishnakant, her brother-in-law, came to light.

The police then arrested Hemlata and Krishnakant and interrogated them, both separately and by making them sit face-to-face. After thorough interrogation, both the accused confessed to the crime.

A student of Class III, Golu was the youngest of three siblings. His father Gyan Singh worked in a petrol pump, while Krishnakant was unemployed.

One night when Gyan Singh was out on duty, Krishnakant stayed back at the house. Later that night, Golu woke up and found Hemlata and Krishnakant in a compromising position. Out of fear of getting exposed, they strangled Golu to death.

After killing Golu, Hemlata and Krishnakant buried his body in a field near the house. When Gyan Singh returned home in the morning, Hemlata and Krishnakant told him that Golu was missing. They even pretended to search for Golu in the entire village.

