Mother, son die by suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 28 A woman and her son allegedly died by suicide on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday, police said.

The bodies of Vijaya, 70, and Sridhar Goud, 45, were found in their house in Pragati Nagar area of Moulali.

According to police, Goud was married and had three children. Due to marital discord, his wife had gone to her parents’ house. While he was living with his mother and two children, his daughter was staying with her mother.

A divorce case was pending in the court and police suspect that Goud took the extreme step due to depression.

Vijaya’s body was found on the bed while Goud was found hanging. Alerted by the locals, police rushed to the spot and gathered evidence. The bodies were shifted for autopsy. A case has been registered at Malkajgiri police station under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor