MP: 2 persons held in connection with abduction of bank employee in Bhopal

Two persons were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a bank employee and demanding a ransom of Rs one crore in Bhopal, an official said on Saturday.

According to reports, the man works at ICICI bank, MP Nagar branch, Bhopal. The man was lying unconscious at a deserted place under the Ratibad police station area on Saturday morning. The visitor passing the nearby area saw the youth and then informed the police.

Bhopal Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sachin Atulkar said that a few people kidnapped the youth and demanded the Ransom of Rs 1 crore from the family. The kidnappers left him in an unconscious state at a deserted place and fled from the spot.

Upon getting information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and admitted the man to the hospital.

"The police have arrested two persons in the case so far. The accused are being interrogated. The statement of the victim is also being recorded. Further action will be taken accordingly," Atulkar added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor