MP Anil Baluni reaffirms commitment to Garhwal's prosperous future

Ramnagar, June 30 Garhwal MP Anil Baluni expressed heartfelt gratitude to the public and dedicated workers during an event held in the Ramnagar assembly constituency in Uttarakhand.

Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat and Diwan Singh Bisht, MLA from Ramnagar, were also present on the occasion.

In his address, Anil Baluni stated, "Under the esteemed leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to making Garhwal the foremost Lok Sabha constituency." He emphasised the indispensable role of Garhwal's people and workers in achieving this objective.

Dr Dhan Singh Rawat and Diwan Singh Bisht echoed these sentiments, expressing unwavering support for Garhwal's development and prosperity. They commended Prime Minister Modi's leadership, noting the unprecedented progress witnessed under his guidance in the Garhwal region.

The event saw a significant turnout of local residents and workers, showcasing their loyalty and support for MP Baluni and other leaders. In conclusion, Anil Baluni thanked everyone present for their steadfast support and cooperation, expressing his optimism for Garhwal's bright future.

This event reaffirmed MP Anil Baluni and his colleagues' commitment to advancing Garhwal's development and prosperity. The enthusiasm and backing from the public and workers underscored the region's potential for even greater progress ahead.

