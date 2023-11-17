MP Assembly Elections: CM Chouhan, Congress leader Kamal Nath, cast their votes

Amid the ongoing Assembly elections in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Congress president Kamal Nath voted in their respective constituencies after polling began on Friday morning. Chief Minister Chouhan is a BJP candidate from Budhni Assembly seat in Sehore district. Before casting the vote, he also offered prayers at a temple in Jait village -- part of his constituency. Later Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh and their two sons cast their votes at a polling booth in the same village.

Speaking to the media, after casting the vote, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also urged the people to use their votes for the development of the state.

"There is only love and blessings for the BJP among people. We work for the betterment of the people of the society... Congress is not going to make it in Madhya Pradesh this time. When Congress was in power, people did not get anything, today everyone stands with BJP," he said. On being asked about the CM's face, Chouhan said that he is not concerned about it as the party makes a decision on it. "This is not important to me. Our party makes the decision on who has to work where. We don't think about ourselves, our mission is to work for the development of the country and Madhya Pradesh...BJP is going to get the biggest majority in the history," he added. Polling began at 7 am across all 230 constituencies, including 47 reserved for ST and 35 for the SC, in the state, a poll official said. A total of 2,533 candidates, including 2,280 males, 252 females and one third gender person, are in the fray.