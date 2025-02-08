MP BJP celebrates Delhi’s win, credits PM Modi’s charismatic leadership

Bhopal, Feb 8 Madhya Pradesh BJP unit celebrated the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections by offering sweets, greeting each other amid loud music and chanting slogans such as ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘PM Modi Zindabaad’ at the state party headquarters here in Bhopal on Saturday.

MP BJP chief V.D. Sharma reached the party headquarters and greeted the party functionaries for victory. Later, he joined the celebration party with party workers, who were dancing and holding BJP’s flags.

Talking to media persons, Sharma credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charismatic leadership and development vision for the victory in the national capital.

"This is a historic victory which came after a wait of 26 years. BJP has received massive support from the minority community also which means that they have rejected Congress's appeasement politics," Sharma added.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, reacting to the Delhi Assembly election results said the people of the national capital have given a befitting reply to the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang and have also reaffirmed their faith in PM Modi’s leadership.

Yadav stated that the BJP’s triumph in Delhi once again proves Modi’s growing public connection with the people.

"The sentiments of the people across the country are aligning in one direction," he remarked.

The Chief Minister also took a dig at opposition parties, particularly the so-called ‘tukde-tukde gang’ and accused them of misleading the nation.

"These elements, with their narrow mindset, have faced yet another defeat," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was on a visit to his home district Gwalior on Saturday also said that Delhi is now free from "aap-da".

He added: "Those who wanted to ruin Delhi were given a farewell by the citizens of the national capital today. Now Delhi will also witness all-around growth under the leadership of PM Modi."

