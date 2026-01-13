MP: Camps organised under Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyaan, pregnant women get free health check-ups

Bhopal, Jan 13 A special health camp was organised at Burhanpur district hospital in Madhya Pradesh under the Prime Minister Surakshit Matritva Abhiyaan (PMSMA), providing free health check-ups and counselling to a host of pregnant women.

A total of 40 pregnant women underwent physical and mental health check-ups at the camp, of whom 10 were identified as having high-risk pregnancies. These women were immediately provided with the necessary treatment and consultations with specialist doctors.

The purpose of the health camp was to provide timely and effective healthcare services to pregnant women and ensure the safety of both mother and her infant.

A local woman, Mangala Bhagat, praised the initiative, highlighting the importance of such camps on the well-being of expecting mothers, explaining how the pregnant women are informed about the importance of timely vaccination, nutrition, and a balanced diet here.

She added that the team of doctors provides detailed explanations about the diet plan and adequate rest periods to women during their pregnancy, and this greatly benefits them.

Medical Officer Dr Pratibha Bagar told IANS that such camps are regularly organised under the Prime Minister Surakshit Matritva Abhiyaan, where pregnant women are given free medical assistance, counselling and also undergo necessary tests, including sonography, free of charge.

Women who are at risk of complications during delivery are identified in advance so that timely treatment and solutions can be provided.

According to Dr Bagar, the scheme has received positive feedback, and it has led to a significant reduction in maternal mortality rates.

Vandana Missi, Field Officer of the PMSMA, said that the special camps are regularly organised for pregnant women as per instructions of the central government, and a large number of women participate and benefit from the free health services. She added that this campaign has not only increased awareness among pregnant women but is also proving to be a significant step towards safe motherhood.

At the health camps, the pregnant women are also given information about 24-hour free support services, toll-free numbers, and facilities like Tele-MANAS available under the CCP, FCC, and PMH programs.

This campaign is conducted every month to ensure the timely identification, treatment, and monitoring of pregnant women, thereby continuously reducing maternal and infant mortality rates.

