MP clears State Space Technology policy 2026

Bhopal, Jan 13 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting in Bhopal on Tuesday, where the council of ministers approved several key initiatives focused on agriculture, education, renewable energy, and space technology advancement.

A major highlight was the approval of the Madhya Pradesh Space Act 2026, along with the 'Madhya Pradesh Space Tech Policy 2026'.

This landmark policy aims to foster innovation in satellite manufacturing, geospatial analysis, and downstream applications. It is projected to attract Rs 1,000 crore in investments and generate around 8,000 jobs over the next five years, positioning the state as a key player in India's growing space sector.

In the renewable energy domain, the cabinet cleared ambitious solar-to-storage projects to ensure round-the-clock power availability. These include a 300 MW solar-to-storage project with four-hour storage, a 300 MW storage project for six hours, and a 200 MW solar-based project capable of 24-hour energy storage.

Expressions of interest will be invited, with projects awarded to the lowest tariff bidder, similar to previous models achieving tariffs as low as Rs 2.25 per unit. This move aligns with national efforts to store solar energy efficiently, including through batteries or pumped storage via solar pumps, enabling peak-hour supply even at night.

Agriculture received significant boosts through irrigation approvals.

The Mohanpura Expansion Irrigation Project in Rajgarh district's Sarangpur tehsil secured Rs 396.21 crore for irrigating 1,140 hectares across 26 villages in Khilchipur tehsil, aiding 10465 families.

In the Raisen district, the Sultanpur Lift Irrigation Project got Rs 115.99 crore to cover 5,700 hectares in 20 villages for 3,100 farmers, while the Bana Uhan Irrigation Project was approved at Rs 386.22 crore to benefit 15,000 hectares in 36 villages and 6800 farmer families.

Collectively, these three projects will directly help over 20,000 farmers enhance productivity. Education saw major decisions with the second phase of the Sandipani School Scheme, approving 200 fully equipped schools at an estimated cost of Rs 3,660 crore (around Rs 17-18 crore per school). This builds on the first phase's 75 schools.

Additionally, a four-tier time-bound pay scale scheme for teachers in the educational cadre, including assistant teachers and recruits, was cleared at Rs 322 crore, offering much-needed financial relief.

Other approvals included Rs 1 crore ex-gratia compensation (beyond the initial Rs 1 lakh) for the family of late Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramcharan Gautam, who died on duty; a 50 per cent motor vehicle tax exemption for sales at the Gwalior Trade Fair 2026 and Ujjain Vikram Mahotsav Trade Fair 2026; and a massive Rs 11,337 crore water augmentation scheme for Ujjain division, targeted for completion by 2028.

A ministerial committee was also formed to determine the excise policy. These decisions reflect the government's push toward farmer welfare - declared as the focus for 2026 - alongside education, innovation, and sustainable development.

