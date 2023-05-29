MP CM Chouhan distributes offer letters to selected applicants at mega job fair in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 29 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed offer letters and approval letters of schemes to selected applicants at Mega Job Fair and Shramik Chaupal organised in Bhopal on Monday.

During this, Principal Secretary of Department of Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment Manu Shrivastava said that the names of over 3,000 applicants were registered in the mega job fair out of which 640 applicants were selected by various organisations in the job fair.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Chouhan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about the employment of the youth. Along with this, he is also focused on skill upgradation of the youth. Today, 640 youth got employment in the mega job fair."

Employment is very important. On one hand, there are employers who need skilled persons, while on the other hand there are youths who want employment. A mega job fair was organised for such youth who need jobs. The Prime Minister organises employment fairs every month. A massive campaign to provide employment is going on in the country, the chief minister said.

He added, "Efforts are being made to provide employment in different companies and to increase investment in Madhya Pradesh too. Madhya Pradesh is becoming a textile hub. Along with this, it is also becoming a hub of automobiles and pharma. Work is also going on in the food processing sector."

PM Mitra Mega Park will start in Dhar district. Work is going on at a fast pace in the IT sector too. Employment will increase with the upcoming new investments in the state, Chouhan said.

Besides , the CM expressed his gratitude to those institutions which have given employment to the youths.

He also gave detailed information about Mukhyamantri Seekho Kamao Yojana (Learn and Earn Scheme) on the occasion. Talking about labour welfare, CM Chouhan said four Shramodaya Vidyalaya have been opened in the state where only children of labourers study.

There is a target of the state government for recruiting one lakh government posts in the state till August 2023. After its completion, the recruitment for 50,000 posts will be done further, he added.

