MP CM has assured no panchayat elections to take place without OBC reservations, says Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave us the assurance in the assembly that no panchayat elections will take place without OBC reservation.

Speaking at a press conference here in Bhopal, Kamal Nath said, "Chief Minister Chouhan has given us the assurance in the assembly that no election will take place without OBC reservation. I thanked him. I want CM to come to the assembly and speak about three main issues; Reservation, Delimitation and rotation."

Kamal Nath further asked Chouhan about the actions taken after this announcement, "If you want us to go to the court, we will join you too," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

