MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants sapling on World Environment Day

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a sapling on the occasion of World Environment Day on Sunday.

Addressing the occasion, Chouhan said, "I appeal to the public to use public transport as much as possible. I also appeal to two-wheeler vehicle owners to invest in a cycle so that they can cover shorter distances on it and it will also help them stay healthy. I appeal everyone to plant tree on every occasion."

Taking to Twitter, Chouhan posted pictures and video while planting saplings.

"I appeal to you on Wold Environment Day to plant saplings to save your earth. The temperature of the earth is increasing rapidly, due to which we will have to face many natural disasters. Therefore, we take from nature only as much as it can supply itself. Plant at least one sapling in a year," tweeted Chouhan (roughly translated from Hindi).

To mark the importance of 'Mother Nature', World Environment Day is celebrated each year on June 5 to spread awareness regarding the protection and nurturing of the environment to make Earth a better place to live.

Speaking of the history behind this day, World Environment Day was established in 1972 by the UN General Assembly at the time of the Stockholm Conference and the day was first celebrated in the year 1974.

( With inputs from ANI )

