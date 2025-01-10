MP Congress gears up for 'Samvidhan' rally in Dr Ambedkar's birthplace Mhow

Bhopal, Jan 10 The Madhya Pradesh Congress has stepped up preparations for its grand 'Samvidhan' rally, which will be held on January 26 in Mhow, the birthplace of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Nearly a dozen committees have been formed to ensure the success of this significant event.

According to a senior Congress official, the rally, themed "Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan," will include All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and several senior party leaders.

The event will feature a march in Mhow followed by speeches by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. Veteran leaders, including former Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, as well as former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria, are part of an 11-member coordination committee overseeing the arrangements.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Jitu Patwari and the state in-charge, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, are holding a series of meetings with the various committees at the party headquarters in Bhopal. Jitendra Singh arrived in the state capital late on Thursday to finalize preparations.

This marks the first major event organized by the Congress in Madhya Pradesh following its electoral setbacks in the November 2023 Assembly elections and the subsequent Lok Sabha polls in 2024. It is also the inaugural large-scale initiative under the leadership of Jitu Patwari, who replaced Kamal Nath as PCC chief in December 2023.

The upcoming rally has already sparked political tensions in the state. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused the Congress of exploiting Dr Ambedkar’s legacy for electoral gains, claiming the party had never genuinely respected him. He also demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for allegedly disrespecting the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The controversy has been fueled by allegations surrounding a recent rally where PCC chief Jitu Patwari was criticized for placing a photo of Dr Ambedkar on his knee. This comes nearly a month after Congress and BJP clashed over remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament, which were perceived as disrespectful to Dr Ambedkar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor