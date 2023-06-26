MP: Congress leader seeks PM Modi's time to brief him about alleged corruption in Mahakal Lok construction

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 26 : Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Govind Singh has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's time to meet him and brief him about the alleged corruption and irregularities in the construction of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain.

In a letter written to PM Modi ahead of his scheduled visit to the poll-bound state, the Congress leader has alleged that several idols installed on the premises of Mahakal Lok got damaged because of gusty winds which shows the level of corruption in the project.

"I want to bring it to your attention that several idols installed on the premises of Mahakal Lok and a portion of the main entrance to the corridor got damaged due to gusty wind. Mahakal Lok got constructed with a cost of 800 crores but it is being told that a massive corruption has taken place," read the letter.

"In regard to this scam, I personally want to meet you and share some substantial details with you. Along with that a land reserved for Ujjain Simhastha (fair) which also had a portion of land owned by a minister has been changed into residential and commercial land by including it in the master plan. Earlier, the land was used for the accommodation of saints and parking purposes," mentioned the letter further.

Notably, six out of the seven idols of 'Saptarishi' installed at the Mahakal Lok corridor, one of the dream projects of PM Modi which he inaugurated on October 11 suffered damage due to gusty winds on May 28.

Since then continuous uproar has been going on over the issue and Congress is labelling corruption allegations in the construction of the Mahakal Lok corridor.

Earlier, Congress Spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said, "The state government and the administration are listening to the opposition. Corruption is being done continuously in the state and the BJP government did not spare even Lord Mahakal. They did corruption there too."

