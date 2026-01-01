MP electoral roll revision gains momentum with over 99,000 net inclusion requests so far

Bhopal, Jan 1 The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Madhya Pradesh has issued the inaugural daily bulletin for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, indicating robust participation in updating the voter database.

This process, running from December 23, 2025, to January 22, 2026, aims to refine the Draft Electoral Roll, which currently encompasses 5,31,31,983 electors, ensuring accuracy for upcoming elections.

From December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026, the bulletin details a flurry of claims and objections, primarily driven by political parties and individual electors.

In Section A, national parties submitted claims through their Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) topped the list with 371 BLAs, filing 920 claims for inclusion and 27 for exclusion. The Indian National Congress (INC) followed with 159 BLAs, 279 inclusions, and 43 exclusions. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) contributed 18 BLAs, 19 inclusions, and 17 exclusions. Other national parties like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], and National People’s Party showed no activity. State parties reported nil involvement.

In total, 548 BLAs facilitated 1,218 inclusion claims and 87 exclusion objections. The CEO notes that BLAs can gather Form 6 (inclusions) and Form 7 (objections) from the public, but only properly filed forms with declarations count—generic complaints are excluded. Names will be finalised in the electoral roll only after the necessary verifications.

Before October 27, 2025, during continuous updation, 42,953 Form 6 applications for additions and 24,709 Form 7 applications for deletions were received. Post-draft publication, direct submissions from electors surged in Section D: 85,889 Form 6 for inclusions and 5,894 Form 7 for exclusions, yielding a net inclusion of 79,995. Section E recorded zero affidavits under Section 2(g) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, from non-electors seeking exclusions, as per Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

Overall, the net requests for inclusion stand at 99,370. This figure reflects strong civic engagement, particularly in a state with over 53 million voters. Election officials emphasise the importance of this revision for inclusive democracy.

Citizens are urged to check the draft roll at polling stations or online and submit claims promptly. With no major hurdles reported, the process is expected to intensify, potentially boosting voter turnout in future polls.

Political observers see this as a preparatory step for assembly or national elections, highlighting parties' proactive roles in voter mobilisation.

