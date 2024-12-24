MP: Female beneficiary undergoing dialysis for 2.5 years, thanks Modi govt

Bhopal, Dec 24 A female beneficiary named Pushpa Pal, availing the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB PMJAY) in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching a 'scheme for the poor and marginalised'.

Pushpa Pal, a native of Karaira tehsil in Shivpuri district, has been getting her dialysis done for the past 2.5 years under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Pushpa in a conversation with IANS explained her ailments and the financial constraints in getting her treatment done but all that changed after she got to know about the Ayushman Bharat scheme and started availing its benefits.

Speaking to IANS on Tuesday, she said that if she hadn't come across the Ayushman Bharat scheme, her treatment wouldn't have been possible.

"Earlier the situation was not good, but now through the Ayushman card I am getting good treatment facilities," she said.

Pushpa thanked the Modi government and said that this scheme has given a new direction to her life.

She said that Ayushman Bharat is a very good scheme, providing financial assistance for the treatment of poor and needy people.

Medical College Superintendent Ashutosh said that about 80 per cent of the patients in his hospital are being treated under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

He added that there are many above 70 years of age in the hospital, who have got their Ayushman card made and are getting free treatment.

The AB PM-JAY scheme is one of the many welfare schemes run by the Modi government under which beneficiaries are provided annual assistance of Rs 5 lakh.

Over the years, the scheme has witnessed continuous expansion of the beneficiary base.

Initially, 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families comprising the bottom 40 per cent of India's population were covered under the scheme.

Later, the beneficiary base was revised from 10.74 crore to 12 crore families.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor