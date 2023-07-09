MP: FIR filed against Congress' Digvijay Singh for remarks on RSS leader Golwalkar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 9 : An FIR has been lodged against Congress leader Digvijay Singh in Indore's Tukoganj Police Station over his alleged remark on Guru Golwalkar, former chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Digvijay Singh has been booked under sections 153A, 469, 500 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), an official said on Sunday.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, on Saturday, tweeted a poster, which he captioned, "Do know what Guru Golwalkar ji's thoughts were for the Dalits, backwards and Muslims and on the right on national water, forest and land."

In the tweet, Golwalkar was quoted saying that he would rather live under British rule than have equal rights given to Dalits, backwards and Muslims.

In his reply to Digvijay Singh on the social media platform Twitter, senior RSS official Sunil Ambekar said, "In the context of Shri Golwalkar Guruji, this tweet is factless and is going to create social disharmony. This false photoshopped picture has been put up with the aim of tarnishing the image of the Sangh. Shri Guruji never said such a thing. His whole life was engaged in ending social discrimination."

The FIR has been filed by an advocate in Madhya Pradesh High Court Rajesh Joshi who said that Singh has made the remarks against Golwalkar 'deliberately' to harm the social harmony.

"The sentiments of the RSS workers and Hindus have been hurt by his remark," the FIR read.

