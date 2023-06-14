MP: Fire breaks out at vegatable-fruit market in Indore

Published: June 14, 2023

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 14 : A massive fire broke out at Choithram vegetable fruit market in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 14 : A massive fire broke out at Choithram vegetable fruit market in Indore on Wednesday.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flames. Fire department said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited in the incident.

