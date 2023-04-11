MP girl enrols in college at age of 13 years, meets with PM Modi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 11 : Have you ever heard that at the age of pursuing elementary education someone gets enrolled in college? This happened in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district where an extraordinary girl got admission in college at the age of 13 years.

The talented girl, Tshka Sujit also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Bhopal visit on April 1. She had an interaction with PM Modi for around 15 minutes on that occasion.

Tshka has passed her fifth standard at the age of nine years and after that she directly appeared in the board exams at the age of 11 years.

She lost her father Sujit during the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago in 2020. Tshka's teacher was his father. He got special permission from the governor for her daughter to appear in the board exams.

Speaking to , Tshka said, "When my father Sujit used to teach coaching to the students of Class 10th and 12th, then I was 9 years old and I was studying in 5th standard. After watching his coaching, I got interested in studying 10th grade. My father also felt that I could do that. After that, he started making efforts to get special permission from the Governor for it and it took one year."

"After getting permission, I passed my 10th standard at the age of 11 and after that at the age of 12 years, I passed 12th grade. It was the first case in Madhya Pradesh, for which separate exams of mine were also taken," She added.

Later on, she took admission in BA (Psychology) in Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) College at the age of 13 years. Now at the age of 15 years, she is in the final year of her graduation, Tshka said.

Her father Sujit got infected with the COVID-19 during its beginning in 2020 and her intermediate examination was going on, but her father passed away before the results arrived, she added.

Talking about the meeting with PM Modi, she said, "I got a call from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). They called me to meet in Bhopal on April 1. PM Modi talked to me for 15 minutes and asked about me. He also asked what he can learn from me, so I told him dedication and hard work which is already in him."

"I also told him about my dream that after completing BA in Psychology, I will go to the USA and become a 'Juris Doctor' (or Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD), it is a graduate-entry professional degree in law). This course is not available in India. After that I want to become the Chief Justice of India," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor