MP govt issues revised DA orders for pensioners, effective from Sep 1

Bhopal, Oct 15 The Madhya Pradesh Finance Department has announced a revised hike in Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners and family pensioners across the state.

The new rates will be effective from September 1, 2025, and will be reflected in pension disbursements starting in October 2025.

According to the official order issued, the DR has been increased by 6 per cent for pensioners under the 6th Pay Commission and by 2 per cent for those under the 7th Pay Commission.

This brings the total DR to 252 per cent and 55 per cent, respectively, for the two pay scales. The revision follows a request from the Chhattisgarh Government, which sought Madhya Pradesh’s consent under the MP Reorganisation Act, 2000, to implement similar benefits for its pensioners.

The Madhya Pradesh government responded affirmatively, aligning its policy to ensure parity and welfare for retired personnel. The enhanced DR will apply to various categories of pensions, including superannuation, retiring, inability, and compensation pensions.

It will also cover compassionate allowances for employees discharged or removed from service, as well as extraordinary and family pensions—subject to specific conditions outlined in earlier finance department memos.

The pensioners aged 80 years and above will also qualify for the revised DR on their additional pension. Those who have commuted a portion of their pension will receive DR based on their original pension amount prior to commutation.

The order further extends the benefit to state government employees who had taken lump-sum payments upon absorption into public sector undertakings or autonomous bodies and are now eligible for restoration of one-third of their commuted pension.

Treasury and pension disbursing officers have been instructed to ensure timely payments in accordance with the Madhya Pradesh Treasury Code 2020. Any discrepancies found during post-payment audits will be adjusted in subsequent disbursements.

This move is expected to provide financial relief to thousands of pensioners across the state, reinforcing the government’s commitment to social security and welfare.

--IANS

