MP Govt to make new Gambling Act 2023 against online gambling: CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 19 : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the state government decided to make a new Madhya Pradesh Gambling Act 2023 in which proper provisions would be included against online gambling.

CM Chouhan told reporters, "Online gambling is a big problem. The present Gambling Act in the state is of 1876 and it does not have any provision against online gambling. So, we have decided that Madhya Pradesh Gambling Act 2023 will be made in place of the current Gambling Act."

He added that adequate provisions would be included in the new Gambling Act against online gambling, so the offenders of such crimes could be punished.

The chief minister further said, "Continuous campaign is going on against chit fund compes in the state. A special cell headed by the Additional Director General of Police (ADG) is being set up at the police headquarters in the state capital for effective action against chit-fund compes and monitoring the process of refunding investors' money. So that action can be taken against these compes and those who have invested their money can be returned to them."

Notably, CM Chouhan chaired a meeting regarding maintaining law and order in the state at CM house in Bhopal on Wednesday morning. During the meeting, CM Chouhan also instructed the officials to review the illegal madrassas and institutions where fundamentalism is being taught.

He said that bigotry and extremism would not be tolerated at all in the state. He further instructed the official to keep an eye on social media and to identify those who write misleading news, insensitive content, radical comments and take necessary action against them.

