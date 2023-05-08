MP: Have booked 'The Kerala Story' tickets for Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath, says Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 8 : 'The Kerala Story' has sparked a political slugfest in Madhya Pradesh with State home minister Narottam Mishra on Monday stating that he had sent two tickets of the film to Congress State President Kamal Nath and Rajya Sabha Member Digvijay Singh.

"I have bought two tickets to send to Congress leaders and former Chief Ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath. Those who have dubbed Zakir Naik as a peace ambassador must watch this movie," Mishra told reporters here.

'The Kerala Story' has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in his reaction to the visit of Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar to the State, Mishra said, "It means that Congressmen could not connect the youth in the State. Now, will Kanhiya Kumar be able to connect the youth in the State?"

Meanwhile, talking about violence-hit Mpur, he said that about 20 students from the State were stuck in the northeastern State. Contact numbers of 12 students were found so far. Further conditions will be clear in the next few hours. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had talked to the Chief Minister of Mpur.

"We are also trying to talk to the children, some children have given permission to come, and some children said that they are safe. First, the students will be brought to Kolkata and then they will be brought to Madhya Pradesh by a routine flight," Mishra added.

Several State governments are working on plans to move their residents out of the violence-hit Mpur. Starting Sunday, there has been some relaxation in curfew for people to be able to purchase essential items in the violence-affected areas.

Violence had erupted in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes in a few districts of the northeastern State amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor