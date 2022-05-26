MP Home Minister alleges Congress nurtured Yasin Malik

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday alleged that separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was convicted in a terror funding case, was nurtured by the Congress party.

Mishra put forth his stance and targeted the party leaders for not reacting over life sentence to Yasin Malik.

"Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Digvijay Singh's tweet on Yasin Malik did not come. Congress nurtured Yasin Malik has been convicted by the court, he himself has accepted the murder on TV," he said.

Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment twice (one for waging war against the nation and one in UAPA sec 17 raising fund for terror act).

Addressing the media in a press conference, the MP home minister also lauded the completion of eight years of the NDA government at the Centre and said that mistakes done in 60 years have been rectified by PM Narendra Modi.

"Development, removal of Article 370, construction of Ram mandir marks government's eight years. Spreading and acknowledging Indian values across the world mark PM Modi's tenure," he concluded.

( With inputs from ANI )

