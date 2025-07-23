MP: Labourer couple strikes fortune with eight raw diamond find in Panna’s shallow mines

Panna, July 23 A labourer couple from Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district has reportedly unearthed a rare fortune in the form of eight diamonds during excavation in the shallow mines of Katia village on Wednesday.

The discovery, estimated to be worth between Rs 10 to 12 lakh, marks a dramatic turn in the couple’s five-year pursuit of precious stones in the region’s mineral-rich terrain. The news went viral on various media platforms on Wednesday evening.

Hargovind Yadav and his wife, Pawan Devi, had been working daily in the Tilwa Panchayat area, driven by hope and perseverance. Their latest find includes a mix of raw and mature diamonds, which they plan to deposit at the Diamond Office in Panna for official valuation and auction.

The couple expressed relief and joy, noting that their previous discovery had fetched only Rs 1 lakh due to procedural missteps. This time, they intend to follow the proper channels to ensure fair compensation.

The Panna district, located in the Bundelkhand region, is renowned for its diamond reserves, estimated at around 12 lakh carats. The state government’s policy allows individuals to lease small plots in designated mining zones, where any diamonds found must be submitted to the district mines office.

After valuation, the stones are auctioned, and the proceeds—minus a 12.5 per cent royalty—are returned to the discoverers. This latest find adds to a string of recent discoveries in the area. Just days earlier, a tribal labourer named Madhav unearthed an 11.95-carat diamond valued at Rs 40 lakh in Krishna Kalyanpur Patti.

Last year, another labourer, Chunwada Gond, found a diamond worth nearly Rs 80 lakh, underscoring the unpredictable but life-changing nature of mining in Panna. Officials say such discoveries, while rare, reflect the district’s untapped potential and the resilience of its labour force.

The couple’s story has already begun to circulate locally as a symbol of persistence rewarded, and their find is expected to be auctioned in the coming weeks. As the diamonds await official assessment, the couple’s fortunes have shifted dramatically—turning years of toil into a moment of triumph beneath the soil of Panna.

--IANS

