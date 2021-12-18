MP minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar cleans toilet of a govt school, pics go viral

Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar is always in the news for his style. Sometimes he is seen cleaning roads, cleaning public toilets, sometimes climbing electricity poles and clearing trees and bushes.

Meanwhile, Pradyumna Singh Tomar reached a school in Gwalior. Seeing the unsanitary conditions here, Tomar summoned Gwalior District Collector, Municipal Commissioner and DEO. After this, Energy Minister Tomar took the responsibility of cleaning school toilet himself. He has cleaned the school toilet himself with a brush and water. In addition, the message of cleanliness has been given by interacting with the children. According to information received, state energy minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar had visited Hazira area on Friday to inspect the Government Girls Secondary School. Where he interacted with schoolgirls.

"A girl student told me that there is no cleanliness in the toilets of the school, because of which the students face problems," Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar said.

The students told the minister that the toilet in the school was very unclean. So they have to face a lot of trouble. If you look inside, the toilet is very dirty. Seeing that there were mosquitoes, the energy minister got very angry. At the same time, the energy minister went straight to the school toilet. This time he noticed that the school toilet was really dirty. Without wasting any time in such a situation, he started cleaning the toilet with his own hands.