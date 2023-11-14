MP polls: ‘I am not Raja-Maharaja and Mama,' says Kamal Nath

Bhopal, Nov 14 Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath said on Tuesday that he was not a ‘Raja-Maharaja’ or ‘Mama’ and did not believe in making false promises.

Taking potshots at BJP leaders, Kamal Nath was campaigning in the Dhimni Assembly seat of Morena district -- the town of the Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Addressing the poll rally, the Congress leader said neither he is . “I believe in truth and I believe that people will support the truth,” he added.

He said the people have made up their mind to give fare to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government from Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath claimed the BJP government has tarnished Madhya Pradesh’s image and made it a ‘corrupt state’.

“The BJP government has ruined the future of youths during the 18 years of its rule and now that the elections are near, CM Chouhan announced Ladli Behna Yojana. He did not remember women for 18 years, not now trying to present himself as brother. People have understood BJP’s tactics,” Kamal Nath added.

The Congress has fielded Ravindra Tomar against BJP’s Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. The contest is likely to be close between the Congress and the BJP.

The Union Minister has already been facing a tough contest from Ravindra Tomar, and the former's son, Devendra Singh’s viral videos wherein he is allegedly seen discussing a transaction worth crores rupees, has put him in more trouble.

Three days ahead of the MP Assembly elections, another video purported to be of the son of Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar heated up the political atmosphere with the Congress demanding Tomar’s resignation and a thorough probe. In the video screened by the Congress here, Devendra Tomar is purportedly seen discussing transactions worth hundreds of crores of rupees.

In the video clip that surfaced on Monday, Devendra Singh can be heard talking to a man allegedly informing him about the transfer of crores of rupees every month by a CA from Chandigarh. The person on the other end was seen allegedly updating him about the transfer of Rs 50 crore, Rs 100 crore or Rs 500 crore, to which Devendra replies “no problem”.

The person on the other end was also seen replying about an alleged payment of Rs 250 (crore) by informing about his expected meeting with a bank manager from where it will come to him.

The Congress has won four out of six Assembly seats from Morena, including Dhimni in the 2018 Assembly election. The BJP has lost Dhimni seat for the last three consecutive terms.

