MP: Rats gnaw body at hospital morgue in Bhopal; probe initated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 21 : In a shocking incident, rats gnawed the ear of a body kept in the mortuary of the Gandhi Medical College's Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal following which a three-member investigation team has been constituted to probe the negligence.

The matter came to light on Tuesday afternoon when relatives came to collect the body after the post-mortem. After discovering the damage to the body, angry relatives created ruckus at the mortuary of the hospital.

Later, the Dean of Gandhi Medical College formed a three-member team to investigate the negligence into the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Dean of GMC, Dr Arvind Rai said, "The mortuary and its maintenance is done by the Medico Legal Institute which comes under the state home ministry. The doctors of the forensic department from here cooperate and help in the post-mortem. Though a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter."

"The Director of Medico Legal Institute has also been informed that we are conducting the inquiry in this manner. They are also doing some investigation from their side then we will come to the conclusion. Further action will be taken based on the probe report," he said.

The dean also said that no such case came to his notice in the past. They would try their best to avoid such incidents in the future. The college faculty members are in the investigation team and it is being headed by Dr Ashish Jain, Head of the Department of Forensic Department. The inquiry report will be ready in the next one or two days after getting all the information.

