MP: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Mahakaleshwar temple; inaugurates 'Jal Stambh' in Ujjain

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday visited the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Wednesday.

Bhagwat performed a special worship in the sanctum sanctorum of Baba Mahakal temple for about 15 minutes on the occasion. He also performed a dhoop-deep aarti.

After performing the puja, the RSS chief participated in an event held at the Mahakal temple, as part of the Sumangalam Sujalam Water Festival.

The RSS Chief also inaugurated 'Jal Stambh' made of silver weighing 60 kg and 13 feet high during his visit to the district.

Mahamandaleshwar Saint and Mahant also participated in the programme.

The importance of water in the four Vedas is described on the 'Jal Stambh'.

The priests of Mahakaleshwar temple honoured the RSS chief by presenting him a picture of Baba Mahakal at Nandi Mandap of the temple.

( With inputs from ANI )

