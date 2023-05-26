MP: Two held for distributing fake LED TVs to couples during mass wedding function under Chief Minister Kanyadaan Yojna in Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 26 : Two persons were arrested in connection with distribution of fake LED TVs to couples during mass wedding ceremony under Chief Minister Kanyadaan Yojna in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, the police said.

The matter came to light when people took the TV repeatedly to the service centre to get it repaired.

According to Sagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Tiwari, 1850 LED TVs were distributed to couples during the mass wedding ceremony under Chief Minister Kanyadaan Yojna organised at Garhakota in Rahli assembly constituency of the district on March 11 this year.

On February 16 this year, a tender was opened to make the branded TVs available for distributing to the newly-wed couples. After which the rates were fixed on February 27 in which, the bid of tender of SRK enterprises firm of Preeti, wife of Mukesh Sahu was minimum. After that the rate was placed before the tender committee and a contract was signed with the firm at a cost of Rs 7777 a LED TV. Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) of Garhakota Municipality was authorised for the purchase of the TV.

The TVs which were supplied had a branded sticker on it and it was just like the original in appearance but the inside materials was not of the original company. An amount of Rs 1,38,11,951 was paid for 1850 LED TVs.

After the forgery came to light, Sagar collector instructed to take strict action into the matter following which, the police registered a case under IPC sections 420, 467 and 471 into the matter and started the investigation.

On the basis of tender, the police arrested the TV suppliers Mukesh Sahu and Raju Gupta. Further investigation into the matter was underway.

