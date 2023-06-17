MP: Vice President Dhankhar to lead mass Yoga demonstration in Jabalpur

New Delhi [India], June 17 : The National Celebration of International Day of Yoga in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur will be led by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on June 21.

On June 21, Dhankhar will lead the mass yoga demonstration in the presence of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar and others.

Earlier, the Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced that the global celebration of the International Day of Yoga will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA on the International Day of Yoga (IDY 2023) on June 21, 2023.

It may be noted that PM Modi urged and persuaded the United Nations to celebrate June 21 as International Day Yoga at the same venue nine years ago in 2014.

Addressing at the curtain raiser press conference Sonowal said, "As we move closer to the International Day of Yoga, we are taking the celebration of Yoga, one of the greatest gifts of India's rich heritage to humanity, to another level this year. Our dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will lead the yoga day celebrations from the UN Headquarters in New York."

"It has been nine years since the UN recognised the Yoga Day celebration for June 21 after a passionate attempt by PM Modi convinced member states of the world to join in this wonderful celebration of positive mind and body. As PM Narendra Modi ji celebrates this year's Yoga day by leading the global celebration of IDY from the United Nations, this is the perfect tribute to this year's motto Yoga for 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'," he added.

Sarbananda Sonowal further said, "This year's theme for IDY 2023 "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" aptly describes our aspiration for - 'One Earth One Family One Future'. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam has been the guiding light for the Indian heritage since time immemorial and our ethos and socio-cultural fabric are woven around it. I sincerely hope through the practice of Yoga the global community is able to find solutions to various current health challenges."

This year International Day of Yoga will witness many unique features like the Ocean Ring of Yoga, where India naval ships will be stationed at nine ports around the world and participate in CYP demonstration. Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will also organize CYP demonstrations in countries with whom they have signed a MoUs, the release stated.

It further said, "Yoga from the Arctic to Antarctica is another feature in which MEA is coordinating with the Ministry of Ayush to organise CYP in countries falling in and around the Prime Meridian line besides UN member countries. Yoga on the North Pole and South Pole regions will be held in coordination with MoES at Himadri-the Indian research base in the Arctic and Bharati-the Indian research base in Antarctica."

Yoga Bharatmala has been conceptualised, where Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force along with ITBP, BSF, and BRO will make a chain of Yoga demonstration in unison. Yoga Sagarmala will witness yoga along the Indian coastline. There will be a Yoga demonstration at the flight deck of INS Vikrant.

At the National level this year International Day of Yoga will try to achieve "Har Aangan Yoga" by enabling observation of Yoga at village level. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to all Gram Pradhans, appealing to them to observe International Day of Yoga at their nearest Anganwadi, Health and Wellness Centres, and schools. In addition to that around 2 lakh common service centres, Ayush Health & Wellness Centres under National Ayush Mission, Ayush Gram and the location of Amrit Sarovar will also participate in the celebration of International Day of Yoga.

The Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Ministry of External Affairs, is hosting a photography contest "Yoga My Pride" on MyGov.in platform. National and International participants can upload a photo of themselves doing "Yogasanas" along with a caption apt for the photograph. National and International participants will be awarded prizes in three categories.

The International Day of Yoga is being celebrated with a whole government approach. All the key ministries of the Government of India, National and International leading Yoga institutes and organizations and other stakeholders are already participating in various run-up activities of IDY 2023. Along with these Indian missions and embassies, UN member states and the WHO GCTM office in Jamnagar will also participate in the International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2023.

