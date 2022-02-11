MP: Wardboy shoots nurse dead In ICU, arrested

A nurse was shot in the head by a ward boy at the district hospital in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. The nurse was on duty at the time. The incident is said to have taken place due to a love affair as the nurse is getting married in May. Accused Ward Boy has been arrested by the police, and the body has been taken into custody and sent for postmortem. Nurse Neha Chandela was sitting in the ICU's duty room on Thursday. Ward boy Riteish Shakya then reached there and shot her in the head and fled the scene. Neha's colleagues rushed to her room when other staff at the hospital learned of Nurse Neha's murder. Where they saw Neha's body lying in a pool of blood.

The incident was immediately reported to the police. During the investigation, the police came to know about Riteish and arrested him immediately. At the same time, the condition of Neha's family has deteriorated after this incident. The family had made all the preparations for the wedding. But they had no idea that such a big incident would happen.

In this case, SP Shailendra Singh said that the accused Riteish Shakya was in love with Neha and her wedding date was fixed, which made Riteish very sad and he shot and killed Neha. Police are currently investigating Riteish. The nurse died on the spot after being shot. Neha Chandela is a resident of Mandla district.