MP Woman Files for Divorce as Husband Takes Her to Ayodhya instead of Promised Honeymoon at Goa

A shocking incident has come to light from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. A wife has filed for divorce from her husband because the husband took his wife to Ayodhya on the promise of taking her to Goa. The wife has filed for divorce in the family court, where both husband and wife are currently being counselled. The incident took place in Bhopal's Piplani area.

According to relationship counsellor Shail Awasthi, the couple got married in August last year. My husband is an IT engineer and earns good salary. After the marriage, the husband and wife discussed going on honeymoon, where the wife expressed her desire to go abroad. The husband then told them that his parents were old and it would be better to go to a tourist destination in India, so both of them agreed to go to Goa.

The wife has alleged that the day before the trip, the husband told her that they were going to Ayodhya as his mother wanted to go to the temple. She accompanied the family to Ayodhya. However, after returning from there, they got into a heated argument and the wife filed for divorce in the family court.

According to relationship counsellor Shail Awasthi, the wife has termed it a betrayal and that the husband gives more time to his family than her, and has been ignoring her from the beginning of the marriage. Currently, both husband and wife are undergoing counselling so that their relationship can be restored.



