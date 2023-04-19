MP: Youth arrested for sharing provocative post on social media about killing of gangsters Atiq, Ashraf

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 19 : A 30-year-old youth was arrested for sharing a provocative remark about the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed over social media in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, a police official said on Wednesday.

The youth has been identified as Farhan Pathan (30), a resident of Sadar Bazar under Nalchha police station limits in the district.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by men posing as press persons on Saturday night (April 15) while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Both the gangsters collapsed on the spot after they were shot at nearly point-blank range.

On April 17, Farhan shared a post on social media in which he wrote in Hindi 'Janjeeron Se Bandhe Sheron Par Kutton Ka Hamla (dogs attack chained lions)".

As soon as the activists of Hindu orgsation came to know about the post they raised objections against the post and reached Nalchha police station in the early hours of April 18 around 1 am. They submitted a complaint to the police against Farhan.

Nalchha police station in-charge Abhinav Shukla said, "Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against the said youth under IPC section 153 A (Whoever commits an offence in any place of worship or in any assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship or religious ceremonies)."

The police arrested the accused and sent him to jail. Further investigation into the matter is underway and action will be taken accordingly, he added.

Notably, the three shooters Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari, who killed gangster Atiq and his brother, were sent to 14-day judicial custody by the district court on April 16.

On April 16, the last rites of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf took place at a family graveyard in the Kasari Masari area of Prayagraj.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor