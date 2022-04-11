MSRTC workers' protest: Police conduct searches at lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte's residence in Mumbai

Police on Sunday conducted searches at the residence of lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, who was arrested in connection with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers' protest outside the Mumbai residence of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar.

Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai's Esplanade Court sent lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte to police custody till April 11, in connection with the protest outside Pawar's residence in Mumbai.

The court has also sent the other 109 accused in the case to 14-day judicial custody.

The attack on Sharad Pawar's residence took place on April 8, when a group of state transport workers tried to enter his residence and held a protest by hurling stones and slippers at his place.

Mumbai Police have arrested 105 people and registered cases against them under different sections of IPC in connection with the protest.

The incident was condemned by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who directed the administration to take stern action against those who ignited the violence saying that no one should act in a way that endangers law and order.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday condemned the attack and called it 'a big failure' of the state police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor