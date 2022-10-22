Much more rides on India's Bahubali rocket than 36 OneWeb satellites
By IANS | Published: October 22, 2022 02:06 PM 2022-10-22T14:06:08+5:30 2022-10-22T14:20:07+5:30
Chennai, Oct 22 Indian space agency officials are confident that their 'Bahubali' rocket will complete its historic mission ...
Chennai, Oct 22 Indian space agency officials are confident that their 'Bahubali' rocket will complete its historic mission without any hitch on Sunday.
India's heavy lift rocket the about 640 ton Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle MkIII
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app