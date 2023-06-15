Mukherjee Nagar coaching centre fire: Are we looking at a ticking time bomb?

New Delhi, June 15 Several students of a private coaching institute in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area had a miraculous escape on Thursday after a fire broke out on the top floor of the building housing it.

In viral videos, the students could be seen smashing window panes on the top floor of the three-storey building and climbing down using ropes, wires and ladders in a desperate bid to save their lives.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Some students have suffered minor injuries while trying to escape, the rest are safe. There is nothing to panic about. The fire has been brought under control by the fire department. The district administration is also present at the spot."

BJP MP from the area, Manoj Tiwari, visited the spot and took stock of the situation. He also interacted with the students and checked the well-being of the injured.

According to officials, around 150 students were rescued. Few of the 22 students who climbed down from the top floor of Sanskriti Coaching Centre sustained injuries, but they were not critical.

A video released by the fire department shows the dramatic rescue operation of people, primarily students, as firemen skillfully extracted them through windows.

The trapped students who climbed down from the top floor of the institute exhibited remarkable teamwork, supporting and assisting each other throughout the rescue operation. A sizable crowd had gathered on the road below, most capturing the dramatic events on their cellphones.

According to the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Atul Garg, a call regarding the blaze at the Gyana Building was received at 12.28 p.m. He said that a total of 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot which completed rescue operation.

The fire in the coaching centre has once again raised concerns over illegal or unauthorised buildings running commercial businesses in the national Capital.

As per sources, there are over 5,000 coaching centres operating across Delhi, especially in Laxmi Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Kalu Sarai, Satya Niketan, Rajendra Palace, and Karol Bagh areas, among others.

A senior fire official said that most of these institutes do not even obtain the 'No Objection Certificate' from the fire department and operate freely.

"Most coaching centres are located in congested areas. So when such an incident happens, fire tenders find it difficult to reach the spot," said Garg.

"At the Sanskriti Coaching Centre, there was only one exit. The incident could have become big had the students and fire officials not acted timely," said another fire official, adding that the concerned authorities should take strict action against such establishments, which are operating by flouting all norms.

