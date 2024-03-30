Mukhtar Ansari Death: Security Beefed Up in UP’s Ghazipur Ahead of His Burial

Increased security measures have been implemented around the residence of Mukhtar Ansari in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, as well as at a burial ground in the district, in preparation for the final rites of the former gangster-turned-politician scheduled for Saturday.

Sources within the family have indicated that the final rites of Mukhtar Ansari, who passed away from a cardiac arrest on Thursday and whose body was transported to his hometown late Friday night, are scheduled to take place around 10 am. Rituals associated with Ansari's burial are currently in progress, and his body is slated to be conveyed to the Kali Bagh burial ground, where a grave was prepared on Friday, according to the sources.

Security personnel in large numbers have been deployed around the Ansari residence and the burial ground, which is located at distance of about a kilometre and a half. After the post-mortem on Friday, a convoy carrying Ansari's body left Banda for his native place in Ghazipur at around 5:30 pm amid heavy security.

Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged in the Banda jail, was rushed to the Rani Durgawati Medical College on Thursday night when his health condition deteriorated. He died at the hospital during treatment.