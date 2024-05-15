Mukhtar Ansari Prayer Meet: SC Grants Abbas Ansari Permission To Attend Private Ceremony With Family

In a recent judicial decision, the Supreme Court has granted significant allowances to Abbas Ansari, son of late politician turned gangster Mukhtar Ansari. This ruling comes amidst a backdrop of legal complexities surrounding the Ansari family. On June 10, Abbas Ansari who is in custody has been permitted to attend a private prayer ceremony organized in memory of his late father. The event holds profound significance for the Ansari family and their supporters, marking a solemn occasion amidst ongoing legal battles.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court has extended its considerations, allowing Abbas Ansari to meet and spend quality time with his family on June 11 and June 12, despite the controversy around his father's death. The jailed Mau MLA could not attend his father's cremation as he did not get permission from the court.Mukhtar Ansari, who had dozens of cases against him and was convicted in some, died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh on March 28 while in judicial custody.

He died at Rani Durgawati Medical College after being taken there from Banda jail when his condition deteriorated. The jailed gangster was serving life imprisonment in various cases in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail. Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar constituency, was laid to rest in Ghazipur on March 30 amid a security blanket. The 63-year-old had been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005 and had over 60 criminal cases against him.