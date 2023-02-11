Mukhtar Ansari's daughter-in-law held secret meetings with Abbas Ansari at Chitrakoot jail, arrested

The daughter-in-law of a jailed mafia don, Mukhtar Ansari, has been detained after she reportedly had off-the-record and secret meetings with her husband Abbas Ansari inside Chitrakoot Jail.

The matter came to light after a surprise raid was conducted by the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police (SP) at Chitrakoot district jail. During the inspection, it was revealed that jail officials surreptitiously arranged meetings between Mukhtar Ansari's jailed son Abbas Ansari and his wife Nikhat in a room close to the jail superintendent's office.

Nikhat was found with two mobile phones and money in her purse, including Indian currency and Saudi Riyals, when she was searched.

The police have filed an FIR charging seven people, including Abbas' wife Nikhat and jail officials, including the jail superintendent and deputy jail superintendent, with violating rules and indulging in corruption.

It was also found that no record of such 'secret' meetings was kept in the jail register, which is mandatory as per jail manual rules.

"Nikhat has been arrested and will be sent to jail. An enquiry has also been initiated to ascertain the role of jail officials in the incident," said Vrinda Shukla, SP, Chitrakoot.