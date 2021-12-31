Multani wants Punjab as a new country: NIA

New Delhi, Dec 31 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said that they have lodged a separate case against Jaswinder Singh Multani, a Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) member who has been arrested in Germany for conspiring against India.

"The case was registered on Thursday under sections 120B, 121A of IPC and sections 10, 13, 17, 18 & 18B of UA(P) Act,A against Jaswinder Singh Multani, a Germany-based operative of Sikhs for Justice (an unlawful association), and his other associates," said an NIA official.

The official said that this case was of criminal conspiracy hatched by Multani with several other pro-Khalistani elements located abroad for radicalising, motivating and recruiting youths in Punjab on ground and online through social media platforms to propagate their ideology with the aim to secede Punjab from the Union of India.

"They have been involved in raising funds to procure arms, ammunition and explosives by using smuggling networks in Punjab to revive terrorism in Punjab. Jaswinder Singh Multani has also been in contact with ISI operatives to carry out terror attack in Mumbai and other parts of India," the NIA official said.

The NIA official said that a team of elite officials was formed to look into the matter.

Since Multani's arrest in Berlin following Indian intelligence inputs, a team is likely to visit Germany.

The NIA officials said that they want to bring back Multani to India to prosecute him for his offence.

