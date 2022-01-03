Multi-layer security measures taken ahead of PM's visit in Tripura, says DGP VS Yadav

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to land here in Tripura on January 4, preparedness to give the Prime Minister a rousing welcome is in full swing. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb along with other top officials like Chief Secretary Kumar Alok and Tripura DGP VS Yadav paid a visit to the venue of PM Modi's programme late on Sunday evening to inspect the preparedness from the ground.

Briefing on the security aspect, DGP VS Yadav said, "Elaborate security arrangements have been done in view of PM Modi's visit scheduled on January 4 next. We shall have a deployment of police in uniform as well as in plain clothes to monitor the traffic in the city and the whole route through which PM Modi will arrive here in the Astabal ground from the Airport."

He further said that the police arrangements have been put in place in such a manner that the security of the programme is not compromised and the public also don't face any inconvenience. The dry run will be done tomorrow at around 11 am, he added.

On being asked about the number of security personnel deployed for the purpose, Yadav said that the number can't be shared at this point but massive security arrangements would be done.

On the issue of borders' security, DGP said, "We are in close coordination with RAW, SIB, BSF and other agencies. In the border areas, security had been beefed up and the police and TSR posts were also alerted."

On COVID protocol management, he said, "Periodically, we remind the personnel about the COVID management practices. For the public, adequate arrangements for masks, thermal screening and sanitizers would be done in the ground."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur and Tripura on January 4.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 13 Projects worth around Rs 1,850 crores and lay the foundation stone of nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore in Manipur. He will also inaugurate the new Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and will also launch two key development initiatives in Tripura.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor