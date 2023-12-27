Multiple-vehicle collision on Agra-Lucknow expressway results in injuries

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 27, 2023 09:13 AM2023-12-27T09:13:45+5:302023-12-27T09:14:20+5:30

In the early hours of Wednesday, a significant collision involving several vehicles occurred on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, leading to ...

Multiple-vehicle collision on Agra-Lucknow expressway results in injuries | Multiple-vehicle collision on Agra-Lucknow expressway results in injuries

Multiple-vehicle collision on Agra-Lucknow expressway results in injuries

In the early hours of Wednesday, a significant collision involving several vehicles occurred on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, leading to reported injuries. The incident unfolded, causing chaos and prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

The prevailing foggy conditions are causing significant challenges for residents. On Wednesday, December 27, a major accident occurred on the Agra National Highway, involving more than a dozen vehicles colliding due to reduced visibility caused by fog. The collision resulted in damage to all the involved vehicles.

More details awaited...

Open in app
Tags :Agra-Lucknow expresswayAccident News