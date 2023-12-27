Multiple-vehicle collision on Agra-Lucknow expressway results in injuries
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 27, 2023 09:13 AM2023-12-27T09:13:45+5:302023-12-27T09:14:20+5:30
In the early hours of Wednesday, a significant collision involving several vehicles occurred on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, leading to reported injuries. The incident unfolded, causing chaos and prompting an immediate response from emergency services.
VIDEO | Injuries reported after several vehicles collided on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the wee hours of Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/k0gnS3V8dm— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 27, 2023
The prevailing foggy conditions are causing significant challenges for residents. On Wednesday, December 27, a major accident occurred on the Agra National Highway, involving more than a dozen vehicles colliding due to reduced visibility caused by fog. The collision resulted in damage to all the involved vehicles.
