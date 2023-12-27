Multiple-vehicle collision on Agra-Lucknow expressway results in injuries

In the early hours of Wednesday, a significant collision involving several vehicles occurred on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, leading to reported injuries. The incident unfolded, causing chaos and prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

VIDEO | Injuries reported after several vehicles collided on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the wee hours of Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/k0gnS3V8dm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 27, 2023

The prevailing foggy conditions are causing significant challenges for residents. On Wednesday, December 27, a major accident occurred on the Agra National Highway, involving more than a dozen vehicles colliding due to reduced visibility caused by fog. The collision resulted in damage to all the involved vehicles.

More details awaited...