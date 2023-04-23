Mumbai: 12-year-old boy drowns in Arabian Sea

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : A 12-year-old boy drowned in the Arabian Sea behind Mahim Dargah in Maharashtra's Mumbai, officials said on Sunday.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the minor boy was rescued by a team of workers.

"He was immediately shifted to the Sion Hospital where the doctors declared him dead," said BMC officials said.

More details awaited.

