Mumbai: 12-year-old boy drowns in Arabian Sea
By ANI | Published: April 23, 2023 09:55 PM2023-04-23T21:55:03+5:302023-04-23T22:00:02+5:30
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : A 12-year-old boy drowned in the Arabian Sea behind Mahim Dargah in Maharashtra's ...
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : A 12-year-old boy drowned in the Arabian Sea behind Mahim Dargah in Maharashtra's Mumbai, officials said on Sunday.
According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the minor boy was rescued by a team of workers.
"He was immediately shifted to the Sion Hospital where the doctors declared him dead," said BMC officials said.
More details awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app