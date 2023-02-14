Mumbai: 2 killed by falling stones from skyscraper

Mumbai, Feb 14 Two person's were killed when some stones fell from an under construction building in Worli, south Mumbai, late on Tuesday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The tragedy occurred at around 9.40 p.m. when the stones crashed from the 42nd floor of the Four Residency Building at Gandhi Nagar.

Two persons standing below - whose details are not available yet - were seriously injured by the shooting stones. They were rushed to the Nair Hospital where they were declared dead on admission, said the BMC Disaster Control.

